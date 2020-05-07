Sport shorts, 5/8

The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men's basketball program Thursday, calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten" college athletics.
In the latest in a series of back-and-forth filings, the NCAA reiterated in a 92-page response its claim that Adidas representatives were acting as boosters when two of them — T.J. Gassnolo and Jim Gatto — helped to arrange payments to prospective recruits. Those transactions became a central point in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball that has ensnared Kansas, Louisville and several other high-profile programs.
Officials from Kansas have said they agree with the NCAA that Gassnola made payments to family members and handlers of two players, Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa. But coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend said they were unaware of the transactions, backing up a statement Gassnola made during sworn testimony.
MORE BASKETBALL: Mike Storen, a former ABA commissioner and multisport marketing whiz and the father of ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, died Thursday in Atlanta of complications from cancer. He was 84.
FOOTBALL: The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation" by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband's head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month. … Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambrosie made the admission for the first time while testifying in Ottawa to a House of Commons standing committee on finance.
GOLF: The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome including Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club. The format will be better ball for the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine, meaning both players hit tee shots and they take turns from there. It will be simulcast on May 24 at 2 p.m. on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.
AUTO RACING: IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season at Texas Motor Speedway next month with a nighttime race June 6 without spectators. The race was the next one on the series schedule that hadn't been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
