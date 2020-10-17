Sport shorts, 10/18

Russell Henley left everyone in his wake with three straight birdies to start the back nine, pivotal in turning a four-shot deficit into a three-shot lead by the end of the day in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is going for his fourth PGA Tour victory. He has never had a lead this large with 18 holes to play.

Xander Schauffele, who had a three-shot lead going into the weekend, had a pair of late bogeys and failed to capitalize on the par 5s in his round of 74. Tyrrell Hatton didn't make a birdie until the final hole in a 73. Of the top 25 players, they were the only two who shot over par.

MORE GOLF: While Phil Mickelson got most of the attention going into the Dominion Energy Charity Classic as he tries to open his senior career with consecutive victories, fellow lefty Mike Weir was a little better on a 36-hole day after rain washed out play Friday. The Canadian shot 68-63 to reach 13 under and take a three-stroke lead over Mickelson into the final round in Richmond, Virginia. … English golfer Matt Wallace opened up a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Scottish Championship on the European Tour after shooting 6-under 66.

AUTO RACING: Chase Briscoe swept the first two stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night, then dominated after a restarted with four laps to go to capture the first race in the round of eight and clinch his spot in the season finale at Phoenix. … When Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Brett Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch, then held off a field full of NASCAR Truck Series playoff contenders at Kansas Speedway to secure a spot in the finale.

