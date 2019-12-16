Spend some time with our e-edition

I've been a journalist for 30 years and an editor for 18 of them. I love my printed newspaper. Smartphones and tablets are great, but you never get a low-battery alert or need to reboot 48 pages of newsprint.

But I have confess that I'm a big fan of the Journal Star's e-edition. If you're a member, and you haven't given it a try, check it out.

The e-edition combines some of the best features of print and digital, and members have full access to it.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The e-edition is an electronic replica of the printed paper, showing off each page and how every story is prioritized. One of the great things about a printed paper is that an editor -- or a group of us -- have discussed which stories matter most to people, and we put them in places of prominence.

But the edition also lets you call up a single story in bigger text, read it and even share it via social media. And the digital display shows all all the links to other stories and source materials.

We've seen enormous growth in the number of readers who are viewing the paper via the e-edition. There's something to be said for having all the features of a printed paper available on your phone, tablet or desktop computer.

So if you're a member and haven't give our edition a try. It really is the best of both worlds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.