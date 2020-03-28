Speed trainer Slatt sees changes, but also sustained business, amid pandemic

Chris Slatt likes working with small groups of athletes. It’s all the better for detailed speed training, which he oversees at his shop in southwest Lincoln.

Even still, Slatt, a former Nebraska track coach who now trains several local professional football players and many other types of athletes, has overseen a significant shift in operations in recent weeks.

“It’s definitely been different,” said Slatt, who works with former Huskers like Nate Gerry, Luke Gifford, Brandon Reilly and Josh Banderas, among others.

“Usually, I just clean at the end of the night and I’ve got tape on bars and handles on treadmills, but I’ve stripped all that off, and after each session we’re wiping the facility down.

“My groups are not very big, and I’ve got them even smaller now, just so we can have two or three guys at a time and have space and not be all up on each other.”

Slatt said he feels fortunate -- he’s working sometimes 10-hour days with clients still coming to the gym -- and has spent the past five years building a client base that now finds the gym both necessary and something of a refuge from all of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is never far from the mind, though.