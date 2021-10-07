SPECKS and SPLATTER!!!
Meet Specks and Splatter!!! Specks is the dark side of the Yin Tang twins, here, with “specks” of white on... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square in an idea Scott Frost had in the summer.
- Updated
Former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola doesn't take any credit for the O-line's strong play. But his pregame talk certainly didn't hurt matters.
- Updated
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday.
- Updated
School officials identified a 16-year-old passenger who died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck at 70th and Fletcher. Three others were seriously injured in the crash.
- Updated
"We still have a lot of work to do," Scott Frost said. It was the perfect response in the context of the program's recent history.
- Updated
Valentino's announced that its buffet and dining room at 70th and Van Dorn streets, which have been closed for a year, will not reopen.
- Updated
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said five citations for assault and three citations for disturbing the peace were spread among three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13.
- Updated
Chris Dishman would like to see more nastiness in Nebraska's linemen, while Dave Rimington said defenses' stunting is causing confusion.
- Updated
Adrian Martinez took a hard shot to his jaw Sept. 25 at Michigan State. If it's still bothering him, as has been speculated, he isn't saying so.
'Man did we run it better': Huskers roll up 427 rushing yards, seven TDs in 56-7 rout of Northwestern
- Updated
A dream start. A bounce-back. A 49-point Nebraska victory over a Big Ten team. And now, a likely top-10 Michigan team coming to Lincoln.