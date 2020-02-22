With new sports complex, Lincoln hopes to get into the game for big youth tournaments

With the addition of new courts at the Kinetic-sponsored complex, basketball and volleyball tournaments could become a bigger draw. The new complex will include eight basketball courts, adding to eight existing courts at Speedway Village and six at the Lincoln Sports Foundation facility. Those could translate to as many as 32 volleyball courts.

"The collaboration of multiple facilities gives us a chance to grow and enhance the tournaments we have," Maul said. "It is also a chance to bring in national tournaments that have long wanted to get into Lincoln because of our location."

Chamber of Commerce and convention and tourism leaders have focused on youth sports tourism as an untapped opportunity for several years.

The issue, however, has been the quality and quantity of venues necessary to match up with other communities.

While the Huskers play in some of the best venues in college sports, and high school facilities are recognized as good, there aren't the private or publicly owned complexes necessary to draw youth sports teams from a wide region, especially in baseball and softball.

Lloyd Williams, the director of Speedway Village, said he looks forward to working together as venues to bring in more events.