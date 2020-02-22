What's the next big thing for Lincoln?

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the start of the last decade, Lincoln's vision for the future was pretty clear.

As the calendar turned from 2009 to 2010, efforts were ramping up to build a new arena and entertainment district in what is now known as the West Haymarket.

The arena, which opened in 2013, was one of several "pillars" championed by a group of influential business leaders known as Vision 2015. Other goals included developing Nebraska Innovation Campus on the site of the State Fairgrounds and building a downtown civic plaza at 13th and P streets.

COMING SUNDAY: Directions 2020 Check out Directions 2020, the Journal Star's annual look into what's driving progress in Lincoln, in Sunday's newspaper.

Go back another 10 years, to the beginning of the millennium, and much of the city's focus was on the Antelope Valley project aimed at improving flood control and traffic movement and opening up land on the east side of downtown for development.

Years later, you can see the transformation. The growth of the West Haymarket. Downtown. Union Plaza. The UNL campus.

As the 2020s begin, there isn't the same sort of focused effort on one or a series of projects, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot going on.

If I had to single out one next big thing, I'd pick the potential change in the downtown skyline, specifically the corridor stretching from Ninth to 11th streets.