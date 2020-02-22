What's new in Lincoln's restaurant scene?

Diners at Seyo Thai Restaurant, 501 W. A St., have found a tasty selection of dishes, ranging from stir fry to rice, noodle and soup entrees, including many Thai favorites such as pad Thai, drunken noodles, pad see ew and panang curry.

Pasta Place, at 6105 Havelock Ave., believes in doing one thing and doing it well. The cafe specializes in freshly made pasta and sauces and nothing else — sort of the way Raising Cane’s offers only chicken strips.

The eighth D'Leon's Mexican Food Restaurant opened at 70th and Adams streets. The family-owned local chain serves patrons ample portions, reasonable prices and an immense selection of authentic Mexican food.

It was big news when Amigos closed its downtown location. The opening of a new restaurant at 37th Street and Yankee Hill Road was a little more below the radar. It's a place for the people of south Lincoln to get a soft taco or crisp meat burrito.

Tavern 180 built on its Omaha success to open a south Lincoln restaurant at 8600 S. 30th St. that features craft cocktails and an extensive menu that includes steak and seafood.

