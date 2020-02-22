What's new in Lincoln's restaurant scene?

Every year in Lincoln, new restaurants open, existing restaurants move or expand their footprint, and restaurants close.
Here are some of the noteworthy openings, expansions or moves in 2019:
NATIONAL CHAINS
After two Perkins Restaurant and Bakery locations closed in 2018, another opened in Lincoln on 27th Street near the Interstate 80 interchange.
Chick-fil-A began operation in the Nebraska Union with a pared-down menu. Next door, the Union welcomed Steak ‘n Shake, a newcomer to Lincoln.
Panera Bread opened restaurants at 6145 O St. and 14th Street and Pine Lake Road in 2019, both in new buildings constructed to replace Panera Bread locations near Gateway Mall and at SouthPointe Pavilions.
The development at 14th and Pine Lake also includes a Panda Express location that opened in 2019.
Sonic Drive-In opened a location for west Lincoln diners at Coddington Avenue and West A Street.
LOCAL RESTAURANTS
Gourmet Grill, the self-proclaimed "King of the Gyros," opened at 2801 Pine Lake Road. The menu offerings include, of course, gyros, pitas, burgers and sandwiches.
Diners at Seyo Thai Restaurant, 501 W. A St., have found a tasty selection of dishes, ranging from stir fry to rice, noodle and soup entrees, including many Thai favorites such as pad Thai, drunken noodles, pad see ew and panang curry.
Pasta Place, at 6105 Havelock Ave., believes in doing one thing and doing it well. The cafe specializes in freshly made pasta and sauces and nothing else — sort of the way Raising Cane’s offers only chicken strips.
The eighth D'Leon's Mexican Food Restaurant opened at 70th and Adams streets. The family-owned local chain serves patrons ample portions, reasonable prices and an immense selection of authentic Mexican food.
It was big news when Amigos closed its downtown location. The opening of a new restaurant at 37th Street and Yankee Hill Road was a little more below the radar. It's a place for the people of south Lincoln to get a soft taco or crisp meat burrito.
Tavern 180 built on its Omaha success to open a south Lincoln restaurant at 8600 S. 30th St. that features craft cocktails and an extensive menu that includes steak and seafood.
Hollenbeck Farms of Elmwood opened HF Crave at 4800 Holdrege St., becoming the first retail tenant of the new Square at Forty-Eight development. HF Crave previously operated across from SouthPointe Pavilions.
Braska Bar & Grill, 501 W. A St., opened in January as a place to watch the Huskers on Saturdays and for Lisa Winchester and her daughter Melissa Kesler to root for their beloved Seattle Seahawks on Sundays.
Some of the seafood at Shokunin, 440 N. Eighth St., can’t be found at other downtown and Haymarket sushi restaurants.
If you love the pizza at Yia Yia's, you're thrilled that it opened a second location at 70th and Van Dorn. Its pizza has been a downtown staple since 1993.
The fast-casual Uni Curry Bowl, 230 N. 17th St., features Indian, Jamaican, Japanese or Thai curries in its bowls. The bowls, along with the wraps and salads, also boast fresh vegetables.
Plowboys BBQ, which has a restaurant in downtown Kansas City and another in Blue Springs, Missouri, opened a location inside Barry's Bar & Grill at Ninth and Q streets.
Napoli's, 5571 S. 48th St., features a made-from-scratch menu of pasta, pizza and Italian classics such as lasagna, ravioli, manicotti and several steak, seafood, veal and chicken entrees.
Hui Guo, the owner of the Grey Whale Asian restaurant franchise, opened a Grey Whale Ramen & Poke Bowl at Gateway Mall.
Less than a year after cracking Pizza Today’s Hot 100 Independent Pizzerias, Ramos Pizza opened a second location in Lincoln at 2701 N. 48th St.
Patrons have not only frequented Sara Brown's new downtown restaurant, Rutabagas, they have loved it, prompting her to find a permanent home for the vegan concept in 2020.
Good Evans, a new concept from the owners of PepperJax Grill, took over the Egg & I space at 6891 A St. The menu features unique breakfast items such as deep-fried omelettes and homemade pop tarts.
M&J’s Southern Style Food took over the former Chef Karim’s Place at 333 N. Cotner Blvd., bringing Lincoln diners chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, fried catfish and deep-fried pork chops.
An Italian restaurant, Villa Amore, moved into the restaurant connected to the Country Inn & Suites at 5353 N. 27th St.
Nitro Burger brought its food truck fare to a burger joint at 2050 Cornhusker Highway.
