Speedway Motors provides hot rodders a catalog of parts, a museum of dreams

Consider the change from the days of Bill and Joyce Smith putting parts on Greyhound and Continental Trailways buses out of Lincoln.

The Phoenix expansion will offer a bit of the museum, too — one or a couple of cars at a time on display in the retail store in Phoenix set to open this spring.

Shocks, springs, performance headers, custom valve covers, radiators and other parts have become the backbone of the business that started with "Speedy" Bill Smith building his own racers.

Smith provided the horsepower and the racing wherewithal for NASCAR heroes such as Tiny Lund, open-wheel favorites such as Jan Opperman and Doug Wolfgang and dozens of others driving the cars carrying the famous No. 4X.

Today, the family business run by sons Carson, Craig, Clay and Jason is always on the lookout for better ways to serve its customers.

"As we've gotten away from the very mechanically inclined racers and builders, we've adapted to the modern-day consumers," Ebke said. "Heck, we even had a guy who needed special parts for his rebuild of a World War II Sherman tank, and we took care of him.

"I'm glad he doesn't live in my neighborhood."

Those customers who shop in Lincoln often stop by the museum.