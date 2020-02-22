South Beltway: If you build it they will come ... eventually

The South Beltway will soon be making its way through corn and bean fields, grassland and pastures in rural Lancaster County, along a corridor between Saltillo and Bennet roads.

And when the 11-mile, four-lane limited-access highway is open to traffic in three years, it will not only help relieve truck congestion on Nebraska 2, it will also be a magnet for development, attracting new houses, apartment complexes and businesses.

But don’t expect that development for a few years. The city doesn’t allow construction of new homes and businesses unless city water and sewer service is available, and those amenities are now a mile or more from the South Beltway's path.

City leaders have been anticipating construction of a South Beltway for decades and the current comprehensive plan, stretching out to 2040, indicates growth up to that freeway within 20 years, but not extending south of it, said David Cary, Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Director.

However, the timing of that development could speed up once cars and trucks are speeding along that stretch of pavement and beckoning to developers.

“Within five years we are going to have an actual (beltway). That changes the game,” Cary said.