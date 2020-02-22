South Beltway: If you build it they will come ... eventually

The South Beltway will soon be making its way through corn and bean fields, grassland and pastures in rural Lancaster County, along a corridor between Saltillo and Bennet roads.
And when the 11-mile, four-lane limited-access highway is open to traffic in three years, it will not only help relieve truck congestion on Nebraska 2, it will also be a magnet for development, attracting new houses, apartment complexes and businesses.
But don’t expect that development for a few years. The city doesn’t allow construction of new homes and businesses unless city water and sewer service is available, and those amenities are now a mile or more from the South Beltway's path.
City leaders have been anticipating construction of a South Beltway for decades and the current comprehensive plan, stretching out to 2040, indicates growth up to that freeway within 20 years, but not extending south of it, said David Cary, Lincoln/Lancaster County Planning Director.
However, the timing of that development could speed up once cars and trucks are speeding along that stretch of pavement and beckoning to developers.
“Within five years we are going to have an actual (beltway). That changes the game,” Cary said.
Cary doesn’t expect a lot of growth adjacent to the South Beltway in the next five years, but it is likely within the next decade. Growth south of the beltway, particularly in the eastern area, is further off because of the cost of providing city sewer service to that area.
That pressure to extend city services and allow development into those areas will be part of the conversation as city leaders develop the new 2050 comprehensive plan.
The bypass will make it more desirable to live south of Lincoln. You will be able to jump on the bypass and easily connect to east and west Lincoln, said Andrew Thierolf, a city planner. And those homes, often called rooftops in planning parlance, are a draw for other businesses, from restaurants to office space.
The market has already shown great interest in southward development, said Kent Seacrest, an attorney who often represents developers.
And the beltway, with construction scheduled to start this spring, is already drawing development plans. Bryan Health is locating its new cancer center near 40th Street and Saltillo Road, within a mile of the proposed beltway, in part because of the traffic that bypass will carry, Bryan's Bob Ravenscroft said.
“That location is ideal for the development of a third Bryan campus due to its proximity to the South Beltway, both for residents of Lancaster County and Greater Nebraska that seek care at Bryan Health,” Ravenscroft told the Journal Star in January.
Landowners will be wanting to develop their property located near the beltway as early as possible, Seacrest said. But developers need the city as a partner, bringing water and sewer to the area, he and others pointed out.
The beltway will be within the 3-mile area that the city controls outside of the current city limits. Leaders traditionally have not allowed commercial development in those areas unless city sewer and water is in place and the area can be annexed.
Commercial areas draw Lincoln residents who use Lincoln streets and other city services. So the city would like new businesses to be within the city limits, to capture the tax revenue from those commercial developments and help pay for those streets and services, Thierolf said.
Planners expect early South Beltway-related commercial development to occur between 27th and 40th streets, particularly from 30th to 33rd streets, where where will be an interchange on the South Beltway linking drivers to Saltillo Road. Other interchanges are planned in the 70th and 84th street corridors, along with where the beltway will link up with U.S. 77 to the west and Nebraska 2 to the east.
“The interchange points are going to be where the heaviest interest for development is,” Cary said.
Lincoln businessman Ronald Oelling, who owns land near that 30th Street interchange, says he's hoping the city allows development of the area fairly quickly.
Much of the current discussion centers around the western portion of the beltway, which Cary said can be developed in the near term. Growth south of the beltway and east of 70th Street will not likely occur for decades, delayed by the need for expensive city sewer projects, he added.
Using city dollars to extend city sewer lines will compete with the desires of others who would like to see the city grow at the edge in other directions or grow internally, planners noted.
The beltway will be a benefit, removing 80% of the truck traffic from the existing Nebraska 2, providing safety and convenience for interstate haulers and local commuters, Cary said.
But it is not expected to significantly change Lincoln’s overall growth rate, which counts about 40,000 additional residents every 10 years. The long-awaited road project will just distribute the expected growth differently, he said.
The public will have a chance to weigh in on the distribution of that growth this spring and summer, when planning staff offer a number of growth scenarios as part of the new comprehensive plan process, Thierolf said.
The focus of that discussion will be on both where the new growth will occur and how it will occur, Cary said. In other words, how much of the new growth will occur within the city limits compared to developing new areas, and specifically what new areas of the city.