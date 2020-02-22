Signs of success in Lincoln: Creativity helps bring customers through the doors

"The culture is definitely a work-hard, play-hard kind of thing," print design director Brophy Ringdahl said. The firm's exterior and interior signage provides examples for clients of what the firm can do.

"You're going to remember it" when you see a creative sign, he said.

The lead signage specialist at Firespring, Amanda Russell, loves the sign in her room at the company of the Kool-Aid man breaking through a brick wall. She also cited two staircase signs as favorites: a quote at the HobbyTown headquarters in Lincoln, "If you could get all the people in an organization rowing in the same direction you could dominate any industry in any market against any competition at any time," and one at Nebraska Innovation Campus from Martin Luther King Jr., "You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Runge's firm specializes in advertising targeting the youth market and did seasonal street signs for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in the early 2010s — “I like that boom, boom, pow!” and more — to create buzz about the city as part of a rebranding campaign.

The firm also did signage during the 2015 construction season telling drivers in work zones that it's time for a "slow ride" and to "take it easy."