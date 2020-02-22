Restaurant owner's success keys on offering Lincoln diners new concepts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After finding success, Guo opened Nebraska’s first poke bowl restaurant on Q Street near the UNL campus a year later. In 2019, he opened Grey Whale Ramen and Poke Bowl at Gateway Mall and a second sushi and grill location, which he recently closed.

A poke bowl (pronounced “poke-ay”) is a one-bowl dish that generally features some form of marinated raw fish or protein, such as tuna, shrimp or salmon, layered with veggies or fruit, sauce and topped with a crunchy item. The bowls, which originated in Hawaii, where poke means “to cut,” were already popular on the East and West coasts, he said.

“So I bring to Nebraska, and they like it.”

Guo’s goal to introduce new concepts in Lincoln has served him well, Korbelik said.

He said Guo’s original Grey Whale Sushi and Grill, which opened in a former courthouse and post office, was a unique place. Then, when Guo opened his first poke bowl restaurant near UNL, he kept prices reasonable for college students, including those from other countries.

“It makes it very comforting for them to find food from their homes,” Korbelik said, also noting that Guo delivers sushi with his own drivers, another unique marketing idea.