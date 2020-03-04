Rabble Mill's Andrew Norman advocates for today's self-described misfits

We really focus on kids who identify as misfits, one way or another. Whether they’re skateboarders or musicians or coders, we’re here for them. These are kids that maybe aren’t as interested in traditional athletics.

Absolutely. We have a young man who is now on our staff. He started here, the son of a single mom, a Sudanese refugee. We helped them find an apartment two times. We co-signed on a car for them.

We’re open when kids need us, when they need a place to go so they’re not out on the streets. We provided a place for her kids. Two of them were here skating every day; they never took their helmets off. One of them, just by giving him something productive to do, ended up graduating from high school last year with straight As. He’s now going to (SCC). We hired him to work in our coffee shop. He then started something called Popup Thrift. It’s an entrepreneurial opportunity for him, and he’s learning to build relationships. He’s a good example of what we’re trying to do.