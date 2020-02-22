Nebraska's remote workers can live the good life with big-city pay

He got a job in San Francisco in 2010. But five years later, as he and his wife were having a second son, they decided to move back to Lincoln. They have four kids now, all under 6, and his wife is a Lincoln Public Schools English teacher.

Jones, Carlson and Lottman said a lot of remote workers are introverts, but even so, they don't necessarily love the isolation remote work can bring.

In the beginning, it felt really liberating to not have someone over your shoulder all the time, Jones said.

“Over the years, it’s kind of become more of a burden in that I have to be way, way more deliberate in making sure I’m socializing with people outside of my family,” he said. “It definitely can weigh you down over time.”

He recently joined Fuse, a Haymarket coworking site, in order to see other faces and different walls some days. Fuse has open office space with good internet service and really good coffee, Jones said.

He goes there two to three times a week but can be at home when he needs it quiet to get specific things done.