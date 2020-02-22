Nebraska company supplying US embassies with important resource

A family business is creating ripples in supplying clean water around the world — all from its home base in Lincoln.
Pure & Secure, now in its 50th year, manufactures water distillers for residential and commercial uses. The company, which looks to Nebraska suppliers for equipment and materials, now has an extensive international footprint.
The company's 20-employee facility in Air Park is home to administration, welding, assembly and product testing. Inside the front door is a string of water distillers, ranging from the manual-fill Mini Classic for homes to the C-60 distiller for commercial use, and in a framed box — positioned near customer testimonials — rests a hunk of green, flaky contaminant.
It's a more-than-subtle reminder that Pure Water, the Pure & Secure brand for commercial and residential water distillers, cleans water of 99.9% of all toxins. That's no small feat, considering the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that there are 85,000 possible contaminants in drinking water. Municipal water systems providing the water most people drink generally test for 120 contaminants, company officials said.
"I think people don't realize how important clean water is," said Courtney Lawyer, vice president of client relations for Pure & Secure. The distillation process, she said, is based off what happens in nature. As water is heated by the sun, steam that is free of toxins rises and forms clouds. When those clouds break and rain falls, that water is the purest it can be.
"Basically, all the water we have is all the water there is. When you think about it that way, purifying your water becomes really important," Lawyer said.
Pure & Secure supplies distillers to laboratories, universities and medical facilities around the world and, in recent years, has been helping provide clean water to more than 100 U.S. embassies. That agreement, officials said, led to a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
In seeking government contracts, Pure & Secure enlisted the help of the Procurement Technical Assistance Center, part of the Nebraska Business Development Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Catherine Walsh, a business development specialist for the consulting team, said part of her job is determining if companies such as Pure & Secure are ready for these deals.
"Our goal is to help Nebraska businesses take advantage of billions in government contract opportunities at the local, state and federal government level," she said.
In addition to arranging one-on-one meetings for Nebraska-based businesses, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center offers contracting workshops, networking events and mounds of government market research, all at no cost to the business.
Lawyer said the company's experience with the consulting team was a positive one.
"The people there are great," she said.
As Pure & Secure looks to expand its business through government contracts, work continues to get more products into households. The AquaNui product line was designed to be smaller, for people who may not have the space for larger residential purifiers.
A Pure Water countertop distiller that produces 3 liters of clean water after 3½ hours sells for $599. The smaller AquaNui countertop distiller that produces the same amount of water in near double the time runs about $549.
"What we're trying to do is make what we currently produce more affordable by keeping our costs down as much as we can, and we offer financing to people who need it," Lawyer said.
As company officials look to the future, they toss around ideas. Revamp their marketing on the residential side. More mid-sized distillers in the commercial product line. A bigger presence in the medical field.
The business, run by Lawyer's father, Al Meder, has been in the family for 35 years and continues to evolve.
"It's pretty incredible the changes we've experienced," Lawyer said.
