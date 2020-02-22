Lincoln teacher balances day job with side hustles

Claridge, who teaches Monday through Thursday at Lakeview, appears with Downtown Collective and Diamond Empire, local bands with gigs typically on Fridays and Saturdays.

"It started out as a hobby because we were just jamming," said Claridge, who first joined Downtown Collective in 2015, when she was studying music education at UNL. "Then I started getting connections for gigs, and now I have the best of both worlds because I get to teach as well as perform."

She plays at least two gigs a month for Downtown Collective, and appears at least once a month with Diamond Empire.

And since she wasn't teaching in the summer, Claridge started working as a bartender and beverage cart attendant at Holmes Golf Course to earn extra money.

"I wanted to do something that involves working with people, but I also was able to make fast cash," she said. "It was a nice job to have, because I don't need to have anything ready for work, like lesson plans for when I'm teaching. I can just get up and go and don't have to worry about bringing work home at the end of the night."

Still, there were long days last spring when she was teaching, performing at gigs and working at the golf course in the same week.