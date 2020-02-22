Lincoln's startups: A big haul for some tiny robots

It's unlikely that any Lincoln startup is going to approach the nine-figure venture capital haul of Hudl over the past five years, but a local medical device company is giving the sports video firm a run for its money.

Virtual Incision, which designs and builds small robots capable of conducting less-invasive abdominal surgeries such as colon resections, announced in January that it had received $20 million in a second round of venture capital funding.

Existing investors Bluestem Capital and PrairieGold Venture Partners led the raise, which brings the total investment in Virtual Incision to more than $50 million since 2010.

The company, founded by professors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, has its headquarters at Nebraska Innovation Campus. It said it plans to use the money to push for commercialization of its surgical robots.

Just three weeks after Virtual Incision's announcement, another local medical-related company announced its own $20 million investment.

Adjuvance Technologies, a biotech firm that makes an ingredient that helps improve flu and other vaccines, said it got a $20 million Series A investment from Morningside Venture Investments Limited.