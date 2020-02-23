Lincoln mulls what to do as it approaches population milestone of 300,000

One of the big reasons is that becoming a metropolitan-class city would require some significant governance changes.

For example, Lincoln's seven City Council members would all have to be elected by district. Currently, only four of them are, while the others are elected at-large by voters across the city.

Lincoln also would have to form a metropolitan utilities district and possibly provide citywide services such as trash service.

Beyond the logistical and financial ramifications the bump in classification might have on Lincoln, there also are some practical considerations, Kirkpatrick said.

For example, Lincoln and Omaha are very different cities with different issues and different ways of doing things, and lumping them together legally could present unintended consequences.

Now, if Omaha or Lincoln wants to push narrow legislation, it is easy for the Legislature to support it, because it wouldn't affect any other city.

Having Lincoln move into the metropolitan classification, "really would change our ability to make state law changes that affect us, because we would have to be on the same page (with Omaha)," Kirkpatrick said. "That's no small thing."