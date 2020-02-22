Lincoln company wants to put its innovative ankle braces on every athlete in the world

It started in the Husker training room, where Doak Ostergard wrapped thousands of ankles over the 20 years that he served as head football trainer, then head athletic trainer for University of Nebraska sports.

It continued in Ostergard’s home following his 2007 retirement as he searched out material and worked to design the perfect ankle brace — a lightweight device that would support and stabilize the joint but allow it to move.

More than a decade later, IFAST and XFAST — a pair of braces that are being made for, marketed and sold by the Lincoln startup ARYSE, in partnership with Ostergard — are being sold to individuals, as well as high school and college teams.

There's a market, simply based on the numbers. Estimates are that 25% of athletes sprain an ankle at some point, and of those who do, 40% are likely to reinjure that ankle, often multiple times.

The old-school method of ankle support involved lots of tape, either to prevent injury or stabilize the ankle after it had been injured. That tape works to hold the ankle in place but often is so restrictive that it inhibits performance.