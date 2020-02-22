Lincoln Chamber salutes businesses with dozens of ribbon cutting ceremonies

Last year, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce marked new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated businesses, expanded businesses, renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies and new Chamber members with nearly 80 ribbon-cutting events.
JANUARY
* GP Mobile Car Wash & Detail, 5901 Fremont St.
* Business Optimizer & Partners, 5505 S. 16th St., Suite 100
FEBRUARY
* Agency 877, 2124 Y St., Suite 227
* Berry Law Offices, 6940 O St., Suite 400
* Lincoln Sports Facility, 150 S.W. 14th Place
* Chick-fil-A, 4770 O St.
* Hyatt Place, 600 Q St.
* Comfort Family Chiropractic, 1600 S. 70th St., Suite 201
MARCH
* The Foundry, 215 N. 14th St.
* Home Services of Nebraska, HomeServices Title and HomeServices Insurance, 7811 Pioneers Blvd., Suite 200
* Limitless Male Medical Clinic, 300 N. 44th St., Suite 102
* Madhouse Experience, 345 Speedway Circle
APRIL
* Bluestem Health Kreshel Clinic, 3100 N. 14th St.
* The Stack Lofts, 1222 P St.
* City Impact's Scheels Gym & Fitness Center, 1035 N. 33rd St.
* Morrow Collision Center, 2801 N. 83rd St.
* Virtual C Collaboration Center, 1701 Windhoek Drive
* Tomahawks Axe Throwing, 815 O St.
MAY
* Novo Chiropractic, 8601 S. 30th St., Suite 108
* Victress, 8301 Cody Drive, Suites E and F
* Viable American, 100 W. P St.
* Nebraska Safety Council, 3270 Folkways Blvd., Suite 201
* Blackstone Builders, 6201 S. 97th Circle
* CBD American Shaman, 233 N. 48th St., Suite I
* Shirts 101, 2630 N. 27th St.
* Fallbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care, 6600 Juliet Court
* Knots Kneaded Massage & Bodywork, 3900 Yankee Hill Road, Suite 103
* Wenzl's Collision Center, 4515 N. 62nd St.
JUNE
* Wax Buffalo Candle, 727 O St.
* Eastmont Towers, 6315 O St.
* Stonebridge Insurance & Wealth Management, 3801 Union Drive, Suite 204
* Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7600 N. 70th St.
* Le Cupcake, 7101 Kentwell Lane
* Clean Juice, 7811 Pioneers Blvd., Suite 100
* Float 4 Life, 8445 Executive Woods Drive
JULY
* Computer Hardware, 235 S. 70th St., Suite 101
* ServPro, 3800 Touzalin Ave.
* Piezano's, 2740 South St.
* First Nebraska Credit Union, 8101 S. 40th St.
AUGUST
* The Waffleman, 3900 S. Sixth St., Unit 5
* Junior Achievement, 300 S. 68th St. Place, Suite 110
* Sacred Leaf of Lincoln, 5800 Hidcote Drive, Suite 102
* Athletico East Lincoln, 200 N. 66th St., No. 20
* HF Crave, 4800 Holdrege St., Suite 100
* Modern Woodmen, 421 S. Ninth St., Suite 111
* Star City Dental, 4525 S. 86th St.
* Clark Jeary, 8401 S. 33rd St.
* Murray Roofing, 5900 S. 58th St., Suite D
SEPTEMBER
* CBD American Shaman, 1600 Normandy Court, Suite 102
* The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors, 4821 Lowell Ave.
* NGC, 1935 O St.
* Office Interiors & Design, 1401 Dahlberg Drive, Suite A
* Delta Restoration Services of Lincoln & Southeast Nebraska, 2004 S.W. Fifth St., Suite C
* Walker Tire Point S & Quick Nick's, 830 M St.
OCTOBER
* Mulberry BBQ and Catering by Single Barrel, 2441 N. 11th St.
* Tim Lohmeier and Friends of the Drumstick Foundation
* Urban Air & Trampoline Adventure Park, 2840 S. 70th St.
* Doane University Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, 303 N. 52nd St.
* Comfort Family Chiropractic, 1600 S. 70th St.
* Arrive Coworking Space, 3883 Normal Blvd., Suite 204
* Grindstone Media, 1701 Windhoek Drive, Suite 700
* Lincoln Pharmacy, 3300 A St., Suite 100
* Nebraska Orthodontics, 3100 O St.
* Custom Hearing Solutions, 4740 Linden St.
* Eastmont Presentation Center, 6315 O St.
* The Kindler Hotel, 215 N. 11th St.
* Cobalt Credit Union, 1625 N St., Suite A
* Lady Luck Lounge, 1332 P St., Suite 2
* Thrive Corporate Events, 2124 Y St., Suite 221
NOVEMBER
* Heroes Management Services
* Vitalize Health, 6030 Village Drive, Suite 100
* City Bank & Trust, 4225 Lucile Drive
* American Red Cross, 4600 Valley Road, Suite 300
* ICON Architectural Group, 1230 P St., Suite 200
* Wysong Elementary School, 7901 Blanchard Blvd.
DECEMBER
* CHI St. Elizabeth Pediatric Place, 555 S. 70th St.
* Kevin's Car Wash, 5757 S. 85th St.