Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

Capital City Gymnastics

40 YEARS

Capital City Gymnastics opened June 5, 1980, on the notion that gymnastics teaches life skills such as work ethic, goal-setting, time management and teamwork. Founded by owner and director Duane West, Capital City Gymnastics, 5030 N. 57th St., now has a staff of seven people and boasts numerous gymnasts with state, regional and national championships.

Executive Travel

35 YEARS

Founded in Lincoln by Steve and Marie Glenn, Executive Travel is one of the largest and fastest-growing travel-management companies in the U.S. With employees in 10 states, the company is able to build a best-in-class service model that serves thousands of customers around the world.

Leadership Lincoln

35 YEARS