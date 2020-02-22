You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries
CITY HALL

Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

American Success, 7.3

Demetrios Deligiannis mends a pair of jeans last year in the seventh-floor business he and his wife own in the Wells Fargo building.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.

Dean's Radiator & Drive Shaft

55 YEARS

Dean Hillhouse started the business in 1965 in College View, which now operates out of downtown Lincoln at 2216 O St. Shop foreman Bill Ray has worked for Dean's since 1969.

deansradiator.com

Rose Equipment

50 YEARS

Founded in 1970 by Sam Olson and Tom Henningsen, Rose Equipment has specialized in municipal and highway construction equipment, including asphalt pavers, rollers, street sweepers, brooms, vac trucks and tar kettles. Rose Equipment offers a full-service parts and service department, including on-site service technicians.

RoseEquipmentInc.com

Deligiannis Tailoring

50 YEARS

Demetrios Deligiannis marks 50 years in business as a tailor in Lincoln after arriving from Greece in 1969. Working alongside his wife, Stamatia, they have altered uniforms for the Cornhusker Marching Band and Lincoln Police Department for years, along with individual requests. His business is located in the Wells Fargo Center.

deligiannistailoring.wordpress.com

Capital City Gymnastics

40 YEARS

Capital City Gymnastics opened June 5, 1980, on the notion that gymnastics teaches life skills such as work ethic, goal-setting, time management and teamwork. Founded by owner and director Duane West, Capital City Gymnastics, 5030 N. 57th St., now has a staff of seven people and boasts numerous gymnasts with state, regional and national championships.

CapitalCityGymnastics.net

Executive Travel

35 YEARS

Founded in Lincoln by Steve and Marie Glenn, Executive Travel is one of the largest and fastest-growing travel-management companies in the U.S. With employees in 10 states, the company is able to build a best-in-class service model that serves thousands of customers around the world.

executivetravel.com

Leadership Lincoln

35 YEARS

Leadership Lincoln started with a single group, called Fellows, and has grown to offer annual programs for four cohorts of adults and high school students. The 3,500 individuals who have graduated from a Leadership Lincoln program serve in elected offices, as business leaders, on boards of nonprofits and as volunteers ... giving Lincoln an ever-growing crop of strong leaders.

leadershiplincoln.org

ServiceMaster

30 YEARS

On April 1, 1990, Ed and Nicki Nix bought a small ServiceMaster franchise in Lincoln that they sold to their general manager, Jon Paolini, and his wife, Angela, in 2009. Today, ServiceMaster PMB has close to 200 employees and more than 100 contracted customers, including office, health care, industrial, carpet and ceiling cleaning clients.

servicemasterlincoln.com

Southside Carwash

30 YEARS

Southside Carwash, owned by the Fickenscher family, is a draw for grime-covered cars at 48th Street and Nebraska 2. Customer support made Southside the first car wash in Lincoln with touchless automatic systems, including high-pressure undercarriage wash and side blasters options. 

Southsidetouchless.com

Legacy Retirement Communities

25 YEARS

The Legacy was opened in 1995 by Jerry Joyce and the company remains locally and family owned with four unique locations, employing an average of 450 employees, with a mission to provide residents with elegance, superior care and countless reasons to live an enriched life. Legacy Retirement Communities offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.

legacyretirement.com

Willet Construction

25 YEARS

In 1995, Rick and Marcia Willet started Willet Construction Remodeling Specialists. For the past 25 years, Willet Construction has been serving Lincoln-area residents with top-quality craftsmanship and service, including its WCI Kitchen & Bath Design Center. Son Jason Willet joined the company in 2015 and will eventually take over the business.

willetconstruction.com

TELCOR

25 YEARS

Founded in 1995 by Jim Terrano, Deb Larson and Becky Clarke, TELCOR is an innovative company providing health care software and service solutions to more than 2,600 hospitals and laboratories in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces. TELCOR, with 200 employees in Lincoln, has seen dynamic growth over the past two years as it expands into new services.

telcor.com

Performance Conditioning Inc.

25 YEARS

Through publishing 3,400 articles from more than 1,000 authors, Performance Conditioning aims to improve performance through the conditioning process in soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball and cycling. The information includes developing power, strength, speed, movement skills, agility, endurance, proper nutrition and recovery methods, testing, injury prevention and more.

performancecondition.com

That Tuning Guy

25 YEARS

Scott Kerns founded the piano-tuning and repair business in 1995 and remains its sole employee.

thattuningguy.com

Postural Restoration Institute

20 YEARS

Shortly after starting his private clinical practice, the Hruska Clinic, Ron Hruska founded the Postural Restoration Institute, providing education for 40,000 registrants — physical and occupational therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, strength coaches and others — across the country and internationally. The institute is represented by 17 faculty and seven staff members.

posturalrestoration.com

1st United Mortgage

20 YEARS

President Ray DeMar started the company in Lincoln with the motto "We are putting people first." The staff averages more than 20 years of experience and serves Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas, specializing in first and second mortgage loans for new construction, purchase and cash-out for home improvement, debt consolidation or any worthwhile purpose.

FirstUmb.com

Pollack & Ball

20 YEARS

The law firm founded by Sanford Pollack and John Ball focuses on criminal defense, juvenile law and family law, with experienced trial attorneys to provide clients strong and trusted advocacy. The firm occupies the Candy House at 1003 H St., named after its builder and owner, Dr. Albert Candy. He built the home in 1888, and the firm restored the property in 2005.

pollackandball.com

Red Clover Market

15 YEARS

Founded in 2005 by Marilyn Schwartz and later sold to manager and current owner Deborah Wyrrick in 2010, Red Clover Market, 5500 Old Cheney Road, is a specialty health food store offering organic and natural foods, local meats, eggs and honey, supplements, herbs, household cleaning items, pet foods and more. Its staff consists of five full-time and two part-time employees.

redclovermarket.com

Mary Kay Hansen Law & Mediation

10 YEARS

Mary Kay Hansen, with her team of Taylor Legler and Tawny Anderson, assists individuals with family law mediation and Social Security disability services from offices at 1101 Cornhusker Highway. Hansen, a parenting plan mediator and specialized alternative dispute resolution facilitator, has advocated for individuals with disabilities for more than 30 years.

mkhansenlaw.com

