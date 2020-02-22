Lincoln businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries

The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
Dean's Radiator & Drive Shaft
55 YEARS
Dean Hillhouse started the business in 1965 in College View, which now operates out of downtown Lincoln at 2216 O St. Shop foreman Bill Ray has worked for Dean's since 1969.
Rose Equipment
50 YEARS
Founded in 1970 by Sam Olson and Tom Henningsen, Rose Equipment has specialized in municipal and highway construction equipment, including asphalt pavers, rollers, street sweepers, brooms, vac trucks and tar kettles. Rose Equipment offers a full-service parts and service department, including on-site service technicians.
Deligiannis Tailoring
50 YEARS
Demetrios Deligiannis marks 50 years in business as a tailor in Lincoln after arriving from Greece in 1969. Working alongside his wife, Stamatia, they have altered uniforms for the Cornhusker Marching Band and Lincoln Police Department for years, along with individual requests. His business is located in the Wells Fargo Center.
Capital City Gymnastics
40 YEARS
Capital City Gymnastics opened June 5, 1980, on the notion that gymnastics teaches life skills such as work ethic, goal-setting, time management and teamwork. Founded by owner and director Duane West, Capital City Gymnastics, 5030 N. 57th St., now has a staff of seven people and boasts numerous gymnasts with state, regional and national championships.
Executive Travel
35 YEARS
Founded in Lincoln by Steve and Marie Glenn, Executive Travel is one of the largest and fastest-growing travel-management companies in the U.S. With employees in 10 states, the company is able to build a best-in-class service model that serves thousands of customers around the world.
Leadership Lincoln
35 YEARS
Leadership Lincoln started with a single group, called Fellows, and has grown to offer annual programs for four cohorts of adults and high school students. The 3,500 individuals who have graduated from a Leadership Lincoln program serve in elected offices, as business leaders, on boards of nonprofits and as volunteers ... giving Lincoln an ever-growing crop of strong leaders.
ServiceMaster
30 YEARS
On April 1, 1990, Ed and Nicki Nix bought a small ServiceMaster franchise in Lincoln that they sold to their general manager, Jon Paolini, and his wife, Angela, in 2009. Today, ServiceMaster PMB has close to 200 employees and more than 100 contracted customers, including office, health care, industrial, carpet and ceiling cleaning clients.
Southside Carwash
30 YEARS
Southside Carwash, owned by the Fickenscher family, is a draw for grime-covered cars at 48th Street and Nebraska 2. Customer support made Southside the first car wash in Lincoln with touchless automatic systems, including high-pressure undercarriage wash and side blasters options.
Legacy Retirement Communities
25 YEARS
The Legacy was opened in 1995 by Jerry Joyce and the company remains locally and family owned with four unique locations, employing an average of 450 employees, with a mission to provide residents with elegance, superior care and countless reasons to live an enriched life. Legacy Retirement Communities offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.
You have free articles remaining.
Willet Construction
25 YEARS
In 1995, Rick and Marcia Willet started Willet Construction Remodeling Specialists. For the past 25 years, Willet Construction has been serving Lincoln-area residents with top-quality craftsmanship and service, including its WCI Kitchen & Bath Design Center. Son Jason Willet joined the company in 2015 and will eventually take over the business.
TELCOR
25 YEARS
Founded in 1995 by Jim Terrano, Deb Larson and Becky Clarke, TELCOR is an innovative company providing health care software and service solutions to more than 2,600 hospitals and laboratories in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces. TELCOR, with 200 employees in Lincoln, has seen dynamic growth over the past two years as it expands into new services.
Performance Conditioning Inc.
25 YEARS
Through publishing 3,400 articles from more than 1,000 authors, Performance Conditioning aims to improve performance through the conditioning process in soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball and cycling. The information includes developing power, strength, speed, movement skills, agility, endurance, proper nutrition and recovery methods, testing, injury prevention and more.
That Tuning Guy
25 YEARS
Scott Kerns founded the piano-tuning and repair business in 1995 and remains its sole employee.
Postural Restoration Institute
20 YEARS
Shortly after starting his private clinical practice, the Hruska Clinic, Ron Hruska founded the Postural Restoration Institute, providing education for 40,000 registrants — physical and occupational therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, strength coaches and others — across the country and internationally. The institute is represented by 17 faculty and seven staff members.
1st United Mortgage
20 YEARS
President Ray DeMar started the company in Lincoln with the motto "We are putting people first." The staff averages more than 20 years of experience and serves Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas, specializing in first and second mortgage loans for new construction, purchase and cash-out for home improvement, debt consolidation or any worthwhile purpose.
Pollack & Ball
20 YEARS
The law firm founded by Sanford Pollack and John Ball focuses on criminal defense, juvenile law and family law, with experienced trial attorneys to provide clients strong and trusted advocacy. The firm occupies the Candy House at 1003 H St., named after its builder and owner, Dr. Albert Candy. He built the home in 1888, and the firm restored the property in 2005.
Red Clover Market
15 YEARS
Founded in 2005 by Marilyn Schwartz and later sold to manager and current owner Deborah Wyrrick in 2010, Red Clover Market, 5500 Old Cheney Road, is a specialty health food store offering organic and natural foods, local meats, eggs and honey, supplements, herbs, household cleaning items, pet foods and more. Its staff consists of five full-time and two part-time employees.
Mary Kay Hansen Law & Mediation
10 YEARS
Mary Kay Hansen, with her team of Taylor Legler and Tawny Anderson, assists individuals with family law mediation and Social Security disability services from offices at 1101 Cornhusker Highway. Hansen, a parenting plan mediator and specialized alternative dispute resolution facilitator, has advocated for individuals with disabilities for more than 30 years.