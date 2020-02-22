Lincoln businesses celebrate regional, national honors

The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received in 2019 as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.
Henderson Publishing won four national awards for children's books, including the Purple Dragonfly Award for best chapter book, the Moonbeam Children's Book Award for best chapter book series, a Best Book Awards finalist and honorable mention from the Readers' Favorite Book Awards.
Inc. Magazine ranked Executive Travel as the fastest-growing travel management company in its 33rd annual Inc. 500/5000.
Robert Darrah, Legacy Retirement Communities director of dining services, received the 2019 Senior Dining Association Humanitarian Award, which was based on participation in several philanthropic projects.
Crete Carrier Corp. won the Cornerstone Award at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's annual Celebrate Business Awards luncheon. Former Mayor Chris Beutler won the Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award, and JoAnn Martin, CEO of Ameritas, won the Burnham Yates Citizenship Award. Other Celebrate Business Awards winners included Changing Spaces SRS, Garner Industries, the Arbor Day Foundation, MatMaCorp and Lincoln Children's Zoo.
Vic Saltzman, Legacy Retirement Communities executive chef, received the 2019 Nebraska Assisted Living Champion of Care Award.
Willmar Electric received the Cornhusker Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Award for the Nebraska Wesleyan science building project. Willmar Electric also received the chapter's Project of the Year for the NWU building.
You have free articles remaining.
Chuck Baum of Denton was chosen as Commercial Representative of the Year by the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association. He has worked in the animal health industry for 32 years with Upjohn Co., Merck and Merial and is lead representative for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.
Bakers Candies of Greenwood is one of 12 confectioners in the U.S. to receive the inaugural Award of Distinction from Peter's Chocolate.
Scott and Heidi Cline, owners of Team Tenacious, eXp Realty, were recognized as eXp ICON Agents and received the Double Diamond Chairman's Excellence Award, the highest honors eXp Realty awards to real estate agents in North America.
Beatrice Ford Lincoln received the 2019 Presidents Award and was a CarGurus top-rated dealer last year.
The Kindler Hotel, Lincoln's first boutique hotel, was given the Significant Public Development Award by the Downtown Lincoln Association, and The Stack Lofts, 1222 P St., received the Residential Development Award for its makeover of the former Swanson Russell headquarters building. Other Downtown Impact award winners included CenterPointe, the Nebraska History Museum, Fly Fitness, Lotus House of Yoga and the Downtown YMCA, and Sultan Attaie, owner of Sultan's Kite restaurant.