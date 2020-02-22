Lincoln businesses celebrate regional, national honors

Vic Saltzman, Legacy Retirement Communities executive chef, received the 2019 Nebraska Assisted Living Champion of Care Award.

Willmar Electric received the Cornhusker Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors Eagle Award for the Nebraska Wesleyan science building project. Willmar Electric also received the chapter's Project of the Year for the NWU building.

Chuck Baum of Denton was chosen as Commercial Representative of the Year by the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association. He has worked in the animal health industry for 32 years with Upjohn Co., Merck and Merial and is lead representative for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

Bakers Candies of Greenwood is one of 12 confectioners in the U.S. to receive the inaugural Award of Distinction from Peter's Chocolate.

Scott and Heidi Cline, owners of Team Tenacious, eXp Realty, were recognized as eXp ICON Agents and received the Double Diamond Chairman's Excellence Award, the highest honors eXp Realty awards to real estate agents in North America.

Beatrice Ford Lincoln received the 2019 Presidents Award and was a CarGurus top-rated dealer last year.