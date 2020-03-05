Lincoln-based company supplying US embassies with important resource

A family business is creating ripples in supplying clean water around the world — all from its home base in Lincoln.

Pure & Secure, now in its 50th year, manufactures water distillers for residential and commercial uses. The company, which looks to Nebraska suppliers for equipment and materials, now has an extensive international footprint.

The company's 20-employee facility in Air Park is home to administration, welding, assembly and product testing. Inside the front door is a string of water distillers, ranging from the manual-fill Mini Classic for homes to the C-60 distiller for commercial use, and in a framed box — positioned near customer testimonials — rests a hunk of green, flaky contaminant.

It's a more-than-subtle reminder that Pure Water, the Pure & Secure brand for commercial and residential water distillers, cleans water of 99.9% of all toxins. That's no small feat, considering the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that there are 85,000 possible contaminants in drinking water. Municipal water systems providing the water most people drink generally test for 120 contaminants, company officials said.