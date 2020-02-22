Lancaster Event Center grows up, prepares for its biggest event in National High School Finals Rodeo

Plus, all those events converging in one summer will make for quite the whirlwind.

Lincoln's first edition of the national rodeo runs from July 19-25. On July 30, the Lancaster County Super Fair will open an 11-day run marking the event's 150th anniversary. And less than three weeks later, the RVs will roll in.

Kendra Ronnau, president of the Lancaster County Ag Society — the board that manages the event center — said that while many recent improvements at the site were done to accommodate the rodeo, they will attract more and larger events than could be done previously.

"First and foremost, we want to put on an excellent rodeo," Ronnau said. "But when you're adding campsites, an arena — everyone benefits. It helped us attract other national and regional events. It puts the event center on a whole different level."

No doubt the event center will have many tired staffers by the end of August. But the six-week span that precedes it will be unlike any other in the facility's 19-year run.

Ronnau said the benefits of this expansion should ripple far beyond northeast Lincoln.

