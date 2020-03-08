Iraqi refugee brings decades of manufacturing experience to Lincoln company

After working in the manufacturing industry in Iraq for nearly 40 years, it was only natural that Kifah Aalshabeeb continued in that field when he moved to Lincoln.
In Iraq, Aalshabeeb worked first as an operator in a factory that produced snacks and other foods and later as a supervisor in a company that made mechanical parts.
When Aalshabeeb moved to the U.S. in 2013, he pursued an education in drafting and design and later got a part-time job as a designer of metal parts at inExhaust, a silencer and exhaust systems manufacturer in Lincoln. About 90% of the work involves welding, he said.
Aalshabeeb, 63, came to the U.S. along with his wife, Khitam Al Zaidi, as refugees from Baghdad fleeing turmoil in Iraq. The two have five adult children — one who lives in Turkey and four who still live in Iraq. Al Zaidi also pursued an education in drafting and works as a math tutor for Lincoln Literacy. She said she hopes to become a math and drafting teacher.
In a conversation with the Journal Star, Aalshabeeb discussed his work, life as a refugee and his role in Lincoln's growing economy.
On his background:
My first job was as an operator in manufacturing desserts ... after that, I worked as a supervisor in a mechanical workshop, making metal parts, for more than 20 years. I worked on manufacturing mobile caravans — similar to mobile homes here, like an apartment or studio. I even got a contract to produce 200 caravans in six months.
After arriving in the U.S. ...
I saw a lot of people who were studying at Southeast Community College from Iraq and other countries, like Sudan. I studied at SCC in 2015 and graduated last March with an associate's degree in applied science in drafting technology. ... The manager of inExhaust sent a letter to the program chair at SCC saying that he needed drafters in an internship, and if he was satisfied with us we could continue on. I took the internship in January (2019) and continued on part-time in April.
How do you see your role in Lincoln's economy?
I think we are, as refugees, participating to push the economy forward, because most of us are working and get money to achieve our living affairs. We got some benefits when we arrived to the U.S., but then we have to be independent. We work and we get money and we support the economy by distributing it. ... We already contributed in the community, working at Goodwill and participating in many groups and programs, like Lincoln Literacy, ConnectioN Point, programs on how to avoid poverty.
What are the obstacles you've faced?
Language. It's the main tool to communicate with others. If you have no good language (skills), you can't express your ideas or your feelings or your suggestions.
Advice for other refugees?
I think the first step is to speak good English and to attend social groups — church, the Center for People in Need, Lincoln Literacy, many other places that try to help refugees. … It is a necessity to be close to people, to feel you are alive. I know the culture is different, but that's not difficult to learn. You can also explain your culture to others; we all get benefits.
Some criticize allowing refugees to resettle in the U.S. or call for a stricter vetting process. What are your thoughts?
It's a country for all people. But if it is possible to identify the type of people in order to avoid problems or to avoid any other dangers, let us put on some limitations or conditions in order to certify these people. That would be better than to prevent them from coming here.
The procedure is very slow. We waited for four years. Now people have to wait more than six to eight years. It's gotten harder, unfortunately. I'm not sure what the reason is exactly, but maybe a lot of people are applying, so it takes a long time. ... I've faced some obstacles in becoming a (U.S.) citizen. My wife is a citizen now, and that is something I'm trying to pursue.
What do you like about living and working in Lincoln?
The people here in Lincoln are very friendly. We contacted people at SCC — tutors, instructors, all of them are friendly. Even in the streets, in restaurants, coffee shops, people are hospitable.
