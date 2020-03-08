Iraqi refugee brings decades of manufacturing experience to Lincoln company

Advice for other refugees?

I think the first step is to speak good English and to attend social groups — church, the Center for People in Need, Lincoln Literacy, many other places that try to help refugees. … It is a necessity to be close to people, to feel you are alive. I know the culture is different, but that's not difficult to learn. You can also explain your culture to others; we all get benefits.

Some criticize allowing refugees to resettle in the U.S. or call for a stricter vetting process. What are your thoughts?

It's a country for all people. But if it is possible to identify the type of people in order to avoid problems or to avoid any other dangers, let us put on some limitations or conditions in order to certify these people. That would be better than to prevent them from coming here.

The procedure is very slow. We waited for four years. Now people have to wait more than six to eight years. It's gotten harder, unfortunately. I'm not sure what the reason is exactly, but maybe a lot of people are applying, so it takes a long time. ... I've faced some obstacles in becoming a (U.S.) citizen. My wife is a citizen now, and that is something I'm trying to pursue.

What do you like about living and working in Lincoln?

The people here in Lincoln are very friendly. We contacted people at SCC — tutors, instructors, all of them are friendly. Even in the streets, in restaurants, coffee shops, people are hospitable.

