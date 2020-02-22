'If you bought it, a truck brought it'; Crete Carrier continuing to grow, change in new economy

Before the advent of smartphones, there was the fuel card and pay phone.

So to keep track of its over-the-road truck drivers as they crisscrossed the lower 48 states, Crete Carrier Corp. would leave a gentle reminder for its employees to “please call” whenever they stopped to gas up.

“Early on, you really couldn’t even get ahold of a driver,” said Crete Carrier CEO Tonn Ostergard. “We would put a hold on the fuel card with a note to call, but you never knew when that was going to happen, and even then, drivers would have to find a pay phone.”

The information age has ushered in up-to-the-minute reports from its drivers and their rigs, and allowed Crete Carrier to evolve from six leased trucks running shipments of Alpo dog food out of Saline County to one of the largest transportation companies in the world, boasting a fleet of 5,000 trucks and 13,000 trailers from its Lincoln headquarters.

But despite all the advances in technology, Ostergard said trucking remains the same at its core.

"It's a people-intensive and people-sensitive business," he said.

While people remain at the heart of the supply chain industry, technology has facilitated greater advances in productivity, safety and comfort.