Four multimillion-dollar redevelopment projects destined to change Lincoln's horizon

The climbs continued. Georgian Place, at 11 stories and 152 feet. The Stuart Building, 13 stories and 158 feet. What is now the Graduate Lincoln, 198 feet. The U.S. Bank Building, Lincoln’s second-tallest at 220 feet.

All of them, though, will remain overshadowed by the 400-foot state Capitol, its prominence as Lincoln’s tallest building protected by zoning height restrictions, its view from beyond the city limits identified by three Capitol view corridors.

But a new No. 2 is going up as you read this.

‘We need to look like Lincoln’

It’s hard to measure a skyline’s tangible value to a city. But as a quick first impression, it can help define and describe its identity.

A good skyline “hints at the vibrancy, and hints at the intention of how things are designed and how things are built,” said former Mayor Chris Beutler.

His administration ushered in the 10-story Larson Building on Q Street and broadened the Haymarket, pushing the train tracks west to make room for Pinnacle Bank Arena and its new hotels, restaurants and residences.

“I think the aesthetic quality of what’s built leaves a long and lasting impression on people,” Beutler said.