Former public works director helping Olsson to solve cities' infrastructure needs

They’re very customer-centric. That's a mission that I fully support, because I’m a public servant at heart. That’s where I’ve been working forever. To be able to do that across the country and help other cities in that space has been really exciting.

What are the biggest infrastructure issues facing Lincoln?

I guess I would say the biggest and most challenging thing for Lincoln is water. How do we prepare for what might be another flooding event? Or a drought?

We have traffic congestion, absolutely, but, boy, with some of the cities, I’m able to get perspective on how fortunate we really are here, and if we plan well and if we are creative and innovative in our thinking, we can really avoid a lot of those big-city problems as we grow.

How does Olsson help cities like Lincoln?