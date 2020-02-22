Ernie's: The furniture store in Ceresco that started small and grew

“One of the little secrets that have let us be here is we are in a small town where we own all the buildings. They’re not fancy, but they’re presentable.”

And those buildings are full of merchandise — sometimes stacked up to 30 feet high.

“Say you come to Ernie’s on Dec. 24 and you’re in town to get your father or grandfather a recliner. You can pull around the corner — just like McDonald’s — and hopefully we’ll have you out of here in a half an hour with your recliner.”

Ernie’s has outlasted Nebraska-owned furniture stores such as Wanek’s of Crete and Lincoln’s Hardy Furniture, which made it to the century mark before closing in 1973.

Ceresco is thankful for Ernie’s, says Scott Peterson, chair of the village board.

“The store means a lot to the town, it’s like a staple. A lot of people I’ve talked to outside our area, they only know Ceresco because of Ernie’s.”

And Ernie’s has always been a good neighbor.

“You can tell when it’s a good day because the main street is full of cars,” Peterson says. “That makes me happy.”