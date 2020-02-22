Engineering dean energized by college's unprecedented makeover

Why the sudden boost for engineering programs?

What people have realized is that if you want continued economic development in your state, you need engineers to drive it for a variety of reasons.

It starts with existing engineering companies. If those companies are going to grow and thrive, they need more engineers. And those companies need us to do research so that we can advance the field and they can innovate.

For example, we have a couple of faculty members who are pioneers in the 3-D printing of metals. If they can figure out how to print a very complex I-beam joint, think about how that would transform the construction and design industry. Nebraska companies would be the first to use that to maintain their competitive advantage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Has joining the Big Ten Conference played a role?

It’s the single-best collection of colleges of engineering in the world. It’s so strong that when Big Ten deans get together, the dean of MIT comes, the dean of Stanford comes, the dean of Carnegie Mellon comes. That move into the Big Ten, though about athletics and about the university, is really a recognition that we needed to prioritize engineering.