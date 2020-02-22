Engineering dean energized by college's unprecedented makeover

It doesn't take an engineer to measure the momentum that UNL's College of Engineering has built up in recent years, leading to the announcement of an $85 million building project last fall.
Lance Perez joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty in 1996, a time when the focus was on workforce development and years before the term STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) gained steam.
Things slowly changed. Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference for its sports teams but anticipated an academic benefit as well. The state learned that its economy couldn't lean so heavily on agriculture to pay the bills.
But even five years ago, before Perez was appointed interim dean (2016) and later permanent dean (2018), few if any could have envisioned the support from companies across the state, from alumni and donors across the country, willing to chip in the private funding needed to get a new College of Engineering building like Kiewit Hall off the ground.
As fundraising continues for the new academic hub, work is already underway to remake research facilities for the College of Engineering in a separate $75 million project known as the Link.
Perez, whose graduates pull in the highest starting salary and leave UNL with the least amount of student debt, discussed the projects and the upward trajectory of the college he leads.
Why the sudden boost for engineering programs?
What people have realized is that if you want continued economic development in your state, you need engineers to drive it for a variety of reasons.
It starts with existing engineering companies. If those companies are going to grow and thrive, they need more engineers. And those companies need us to do research so that we can advance the field and they can innovate.
For example, we have a couple of faculty members who are pioneers in the 3-D printing of metals. If they can figure out how to print a very complex I-beam joint, think about how that would transform the construction and design industry. Nebraska companies would be the first to use that to maintain their competitive advantage.
Has joining the Big Ten Conference played a role?
It’s the single-best collection of colleges of engineering in the world. It’s so strong that when Big Ten deans get together, the dean of MIT comes, the dean of Stanford comes, the dean of Carnegie Mellon comes. That move into the Big Ten, though about athletics and about the university, is really a recognition that we needed to prioritize engineering.
What’s happened since then is the leadership across the state — governmental leadership, university leadership, business leaders — have really coalesced behind this vision for the College of Engineering in a way that they hadn’t for the first 20 years that I was at the university. The most concrete manifestation of that is the building.
What will the new facilities add?
We’re building research labs for a very different kind of research than we were doing even 10 years ago, a big biomedical effort, advanced manufacturing efforts. And Kiewit Hall is going to transform the undergraduate experience. This opportunity to build classrooms to teach engineering the way it should be taught and support our faculty in ways so that they’re using the instructional strategies that we know impact student learning is just critical.
You want to enroll 5,000 students. Where do those new students come from?
If we’re going to meet the workforce needs of the state, we have to diversify our student body. We have to get a lot more women into our engineering programs. We have to capitalize on the growth of the Latinx population in Nebraska. We have to attract talent from outside of the state to come here. And facilities do that.
Right now, we’re at 17% female in our undergraduate population, which is about average, but we’ve set a five-year goal of 35%. We’ve been working with high schools and modified our admissions policy so that we can get more of our Latino and Latina students in as well. That population is about to start growing. We also just have to convince more kids to be interested in engineering.
I'm assuming that's part of the goal behind the department's new School of Computing?
It’s always a little cyclical, but you don’t have to be an engineer to realize the impact that computing is having on the world. Everybody gets that computing by itself is important, everybody is seeing AI and self-driving cars, but the other thing we’re doing is infusing computing throughout not only the College of Engineering but throughout the university, because you need to have some understanding of computing in both how it works and how you’re going to use it to do your job.
