Coming soon: When's that SouthPointe parking garage going to open?

One of the most anticipated openings of 2019 has now become one of the most anticipated openings of 2020.
The parking garage at SouthPointe Pavilions, which was supposed to be open in time for last year's holiday shopping season, still isn't done.
And a spokesperson for the mall's owner, RED Development, said there is not yet a concrete — pun intended — date for completion.
"Construction has been pushed back quite a bit due to weather circumstances," said Stephanie Havranek, RED's field marketing associate for the Midwest region.
The $19 million, 1,000-stall garage is part of a $103 million expansion of the outdoor mall at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road that included a new 220,000-square-foot Scheels store that opened in September 2018.
Construction of the garage, which also will include 22,000 square feet of retail space, is being paid for with a 1% occupation tax on most sales at the mall.
Elsewhere at SouthPointe, Lincoln's first standalone Sephora cosmetics store is set to open March 27 next door to Christopher & Banks. SouthPointe also will be getting a Party City store, but Havranek said no opening date has been set.
Another retailer will be opening a new location just down the road from SouthPointe at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road. Five Below filed a building permit in December for a space in Wilderness Hills, between Kohl's and Marshalls.
Five Below opened its first Lincoln store at Centro Plaza at 48th and R streets in August.
At Gateway Mall, a couple of new stores are on the way. Windsor, a women's clothing store that sells both casual and formal clothing, will open sometime this spring in the former Charlotte Russe space.
The rapidly expanding chain has doubled its store count over the past five years and also is planning a store at Westroads mall in Omaha.
Also at Gateway, a Dallas-based investor bought the former Sears building and is planning to renovate it and subdivide it for smaller tenants. Those renovations should be complete before the end of the year.
Other things you'll see coming to fruition in 2019:
* Kinkaider Brewing Co. plans to renovate the former Green Flash brewpub at 1630 P St. into two different operations: a bar called Boombox Social and a distillery called Sideshow Still Co. The owners hope to have the bar open in the spring and the distillery up and running by sometime in the summer.
* The owner of several Omaha-area indoor miniature golf courses is expanding to Lincoln. Michael Worley bought a 10,000-square-foot former warehouse at 1919 Cornhusker Highway and is remodeling it into a dinosaur-themed course called Prehistoric Putt that he hopes to have open in April.
* Sun Valley Lanes is in the midst of a $4 million expansion to double the size of its arcade, add a new pro shop and larger kitchen and build a two-level laser tag arena and indoor miniature golf course. It also will add three outdoor sand volleyball courts. The new amenities are expected to open sometime this year.
* A new, larger Q.P. Ace Hardware will open in mid-March near 27th Street and Capitol Parkway, said owner Doug Long. The new store will be about twice the size of the adjacent 7,000-square-foot store it's replacing. The new store also will include an electric bike store, called Speedy Pete's.
* From Nebraska Gift Shop, Eighth and P streets, will be more than doubling in size. Owners Jim and Barb Ballard, who also own James Arthur Vineyards, are expanding into space next door that was vacated by Licorice International.
The existing gift shop will add a cider house with seven or eight taps to serve James Arthur Vineyard's Curveball and other ciders, as well as three areas that will be rented out to businesses to showcase Nebraska-made products.
The new space that was vacated by the licorice shop will become a retail store, called Haymarket Mercantile, that will carry some higher-end items and more "touristy" things that will complement the Nebraska products the gift shop sells.
Ballard said he hopes to have the Haymarket Mercantile space open by mid-March.
* A new building housing Scooters Coffee and Rusty Taco at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road is to open sometime in early spring.