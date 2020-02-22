Coming soon: When's that SouthPointe parking garage going to open?

Five Below opened its first Lincoln store at Centro Plaza at 48th and R streets in August.

At Gateway Mall, a couple of new stores are on the way. Windsor, a women's clothing store that sells both casual and formal clothing, will open sometime this spring in the former Charlotte Russe space.

The rapidly expanding chain has doubled its store count over the past five years and also is planning a store at Westroads mall in Omaha.

Also at Gateway, a Dallas-based investor bought the former Sears building and is planning to renovate it and subdivide it for smaller tenants. Those renovations should be complete before the end of the year.

Other things you'll see coming to fruition in 2019:

* Kinkaider Brewing Co. plans to renovate the former Green Flash brewpub at 1630 P St. into two different operations: a bar called Boombox Social and a distillery called Sideshow Still Co. The owners hope to have the bar open in the spring and the distillery up and running by sometime in the summer.