Class is a bridge between manufacturers and available workforce

The class, offered for the first time last fall, is no guarantee of a job, but an opportunity to learn skills, meet the people hiring and apply.

The class is made up of people referred by case managers working with those looking for steady jobs.

“We really lean on and benefit from the expertise of the case managers,” Seck said. “(They) know their clientele and send people ready for full-time careers.”

The class is intended for those who have faced barriers of one sort or another that’s prohibited them from having a full-time job — issues such as addiction or domestic violence, poverty-related barriers such as transportation or child care and language barriers.

Half the people in the first class were refugees or immigrants learning English as a second language, Seck said.

One of the men in the first class, a refugee who’d been a police officer in Iraq and had worked for U.S. troops, finished the class but didn’t apply for a job. Seck called him to find out why. Turns out, Seck said, the online English application intimidated him, so Seck has begun helping him.