Chase enters Lincoln market as number of bank branches in Nebraska remains strong

Inside Chase Bank's first Nebraska branch, customers can wait in the artfully designed "living room" or peruse the coffee bar.

Such design trends are not all that new as branches attempt to modernize, but at a time when banks across the U.S. have been reducing their physical presence, Chase is making a different move. Already one of America's largest banks, Chase announced plans in 2018 to add 400 branches and enter 15 to 20 new markets across the country.

Its first Nebraska branch opened last year at 14th and P streets, just blocks from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

But while students might be an obvious focus, Chase says it has 300,000 customers already in place in Nebraska, many of them consumers with credit cards and loans.

And while those consumers have likely conducted most or all of their business with Chase online, bank officials believe a physical presence could change that.

"We know that banking is digitally focused, which serves as a great convenience for our customers," said Kiley Sidman, Chase market director for banking who oversees Nebraska.