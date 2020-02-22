Bulk of Lincoln's residential growth focused in burgeoning apartment building projects

There's also been steady demand for apartment housing, with some of the building in the last decade targeting students as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln aimed to grow its enrollment to 30,000 students.

To those searching for housing, apartments offer the flexibility of moving quicker, and generally rent can be less expensive than home ownership, where mortgage payments, maintenance costs and property taxes can add up, Cary said.

Some of the appeal for apartment living may stem from the wave of home foreclosures that were followed by the economic recession in the mid- to late-2000s, city leaders said.

"People who are under 35 saw their parents go through a lot of crisis," said Dan Marvin, the city's Urban Development director. "They didn't want to go that route."

Nearly 2 in 5 Americans that Gallup polled in 2018 said they didn't believe they would buy a home any time in the foreseeable future.

By comparison, the poll found about 1 in 10 people said they planned to buy a home in the next year and 1 in 3 planned to buy one in the next five years.