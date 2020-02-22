Arena hosted 30 major events in 2019; big stars returning in 2020

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted 30 major public events in 2019 and is scheduled for 19 in 2020, with more sure to be added in 2021.

Those events, not counting dozens of Husker men's and women's basketball games, range from Gov. Pete Ricketts' Inaugural Ball in January 2019 through country star Chris Stapleton's concert set for Oct. 17, filling the void of a Husker bye week this fall.

The arena has, in its first six years, presented 99 concerts by a range of artists who rarely if ever had played the city. Those artists included Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Eagles, Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Kendrick Lamar, Garth Brooks, Jay-Z, Carrie Underwood, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Kenny Chesney, Bob Dylan and Eric Church.

Eleven of those who have played the arena are on Pollstar’s list of the top-20 touring acts of the decade.

The performer who opened the arena in 2013, Michael Bublé, returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019. Last year's lineup included a strong mix, from Chesney to rapper Cardi B.

And beyond concerts, the arena drew fans for state high school basketball and volleyball tournaments, monster truck shows, WWE events, comedy and family shows.

The 2020 schedule includes the return of Cher, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber and Elton John.

