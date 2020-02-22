You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arena hosted 30 major events in 2019; big stars returning in 2020
View Comments
CITY HALL

Arena hosted 30 major events in 2019; big stars returning in 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
CARDI B, 7.26

Cardi B performs in 2019 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted 30 major public events in 2019 and is scheduled for 19 in 2020, with more sure to be added in 2021.

Those events, not counting dozens of Husker men's and women's basketball games, range from Gov. Pete Ricketts' Inaugural Ball in January 2019 through country star Chris Stapleton's concert set for Oct. 17, filling the void of a Husker bye week this fall.

The arena has, in its first six years, presented 99 concerts by a range of artists who rarely if ever had played the city. Those artists included Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Eagles, Pink, Guns N’ Roses, Kendrick Lamar, Garth Brooks, Jay-Z, Carrie Underwood, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Kenny Chesney, Bob Dylan and Eric Church.

Eleven of those who have played the arena are on Pollstar’s list of the top-20 touring acts of the decade.

The performer who opened the arena in 2013, Michael Bublé, returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019. Last year's lineup included a strong mix, from Chesney to rapper Cardi B.

And beyond concerts, the arena drew fans for state high school basketball and volleyball tournaments, monster truck shows, WWE events, comedy and family shows.

The 2020 schedule includes the return of Cher, Maroon 5, Justin Bieber and Elton John.

2020 arena schedule

Scheduled events, not including Husker basketball games:

Feb. 25 — KISS

Feb. 29 — Zac Brown Band

March 5-7 -- Girls State Basketball Tournament

March 11 — DaBaby

March 12-14 -- Boys State Basketball Tournament

March 27-28 — PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge

April 17-18 -- Monster Jam

April 20 — Cher

April 25 -- UFC Fight Night

April 30 — Brantley Gilbert

May 2-3 — PAW Patrol Live!

May 7 — Kane Brown

June 9 — Elton John

June 16 — Justin Bieber

June 19 — Dude Perfect

July 29 — Impractical Jokers

Aug. 6 — Maroon 5

Oct. 17 — Chris Stapleton

Nov. 5-6 -- State Volleyball Tournament

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News