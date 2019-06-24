Presumed Guilty
Revisiting
Presumed Guilty
A decade ago, the Journal Star produced Presumed Guilty, an eight-day series telling the story of a 1985 murder in Beatrice — and the troubled investigation that led to the wrongful conviction of six men and women.
The group known as the Beatrice 6 collectively spent more than 70 years in prison before new DNA testing exonerated them in 2008.
The botched investigation and wrongful convictions resulted in a judgment of more than $28 million that still looms over the heads of Gage County taxpayers and continues to make headlines to this day.
Ten years after the publication of Presumed Guilty — and almost 35 years after Helen Wilson’s death — the story of the Beatrice 6 remains a riveting tale of crime, justice and injustice.
Podcasts
Now through July 4th, the Journal Star revisits this important story with a five-part, serialized podcast.
Past Editions
The Journal Star’s award-winning 2009 series walked readers through the crime and its aftermath — from the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment to the day in 2008, when the last member of the Beatrice 6 walked out of prison to freedom.