Southwest didn’t have the 737 Max for nine months in 2019, but still boosted its on-time rankings

DALLAS — After losing nearly 10% of its fleet to the Boeing 737 Max grounding and enduring a contentious clash with union mechanics to start 2019, few would have blamed Southwest Airlines if it had turned in a subpar year.

The Dallas-based air carrier didn’t let excuses get in the way.

In 2019, Southwest had one of its best statistical years in its history. It had its lowest complaint rate in four years, its best on-time performance percentage since 2016 and the lowest rate of mishandled baggage since 2004.

Passengers complained about Southwest Airlines to the federal government less than any other airline in 2019, even with 34 of its 737 Max parked in Victorville, Calif., and about 40 more at Boeing facilities.

“Prior to June, it was a tough go because of the Max coming out and we were rebooking thousands of customers,” said Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s senior vice president of operations and hospitality. “But we fought our way through the tough months.”

Fewer than 20% of Southwest’s flights in 2019 landed more than 15 minutes late. That was good for second-best among the country’s big four air carriers, trailing only Delta.