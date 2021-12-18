Southwest, American CEOs say face masks not needed with airplane filtration systems

The CEOs of Southwest Airlines and American Airlines say the air in airplane cabins is clean enough that face masks don’t provide significant additional protection to passengers from COVID-19.

“I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much if anything in the air cabin,” said Kelly, who runs Dallas-based Southwest. “The environment is very safe, very high quality compared to any other indoor setting.”

“I concur,” said Doug Parker, CEO of Fort Worth-based American Airlines. “The aircraft is the safest place you can be. That’s true of all of our aircraft.”

The airline executives made the comments Wednesday during a U.S. Senate committee hearing into how the airlines used $54 billion in federal grants since March 2020 to help them financially survive the pandemic.

The comments contradict efforts by the Biden administration to require face masks on airplanes, in airports and on other forms of interstate transportation, such as buses and trains. President Joe Biden made airplane face mask mandates among his first executive orders when he took office in January and has since renewed the face mask mandate through March 18, 2022.