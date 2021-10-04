Southwest Airlines will require all workers to be vaccinated ‘to continue employment’

In recent memos to employees, Kelly has reiterated that he thinks that all employees should have the ability to choose for themselves whether or not to get vaccinated but also said that the government has the right to enforce mandates as well.

“Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and we have no viable choice but to comply with the U.S. government mandate for Employees to be vaccinated, and—like other airlines—we’re taking steps to comply,” Kelly said in a memo to workers Monday.

Southwest is also giving employees the option to fill out a medical, disability or religious exemption.

Kelly told employees that “there are provisions for medical or religious accommodations, but they are very limited.”

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said last week that all employees must be vaccinated to remain employed as well.

Southwest, along with airlines such as Delta and American, had initially offered incentives such as extra pay or vacation time for those that would submit proof of application.