Southwest Airlines will no longer accept cash in the US

American Airlines stopped accepting cash at DFW International Airport in 2018.

Southwest is still allowing cash payments at international ticket counters, though.

Southwest didn’t say why it is doing away with cash, but many businesses are trying to eliminate the burden of paper money.

Restaurants have been among the most aggressive in only taking debit and credit cards for transactions, including establishments such as Drake’s Hollywood and Bellagreen.

While credit and debit cards carry a cost for merchants, some have argued that its lower than the burden on businesses to accept cash.

“Much has been made about the cost of credit and debit transactions,” said Greg Buzek, president of research firm IHL Group, in a statement after a 2018 study on going cashless. “But the real cost of cash ranges from 4.7% to over 15% for some retail segments. These costs are often hidden as they are part of a manager or supervisor’s job rather than their complete focus.”

Airlines and other businesses have to train employees to use cash registers, count money daily and transport that cash to banks using security services.