Southwest Airlines will bring back beer, wine and more drink options to flights this summer

Southwest Airlines is planning to give passengers more drink options this summer after cutting back on beverage service for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After only offering Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, 7 Up and water to passengers for most of the pandemic, the Dallas-based airline said it will start selling beer and wine again next month with plans to bring back coffee, juices and more alcoholic beverages later.

Dallas-based Southwest and other airlines had reduced beverage and snack services early in the pandemic as one of the many changes to flight procedures designed to encourage social distancing and reduce contact between flight attendants and passengers.

“Southwest has been monitoring public data trends to determine the appropriate timing for restoring additional onboard service offerings,” said spokesman Brian Parrish in a statement. “Bringing back this level of beverage service allows Southwest to provide an enhanced onboard experience for customers traveling with us this summer, and the additional service restores more elements of Southwest hospitality that customers know and love.”

The changes come in the midst of a summer travel season when planes are expected to be more crowded and airlines are packing flight schedules in anticipation of pent-up demand.