Southwest Airlines recommits to Boeing with order for 100 new 737 Max 7 jets

Southwest Airlines will buy 100 new Boeing 737 Max 7 jets over the next decade, ending any speculation that the Dallas-based carrier will switch away from its all Boeing fleet.

Boeing announced the deal Monday morning which will bring Southwest’s order of the 737 jets to more than 349 over the next decade, sealing the long partnership that was severely strained when Boeing’s flagship 737 Max line was grounded for two years.

The 737 Max 7 is the slightly smaller version of 737 Max 8, carrying 140 to 150 passengers. The Max 8, which Southwest currently flies, carries 175 passengers. The smaller jet should give the airline more options to fly to smaller destinations or more frequencies when the bigger jets aren’t required.

The first 30 of those 737 Max 7 jets should be delivered in 2022, Southwest said.

“Southwest Airlines has been operating the Boeing 737 series for nearly 50 years, and the aircraft has made significant contributions to our unparalleled success,” said a statement from Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly. “Today’s commitment to the 737 MAX solidifies our continued appreciation for the aircraft and confirms our plans to offer the Boeing 737 series of aircraft to our Employees and Customers for years to come.”