Southwest Airlines orders more 737 Max jets as travel bounces back

Kelly has repeatedly affirmed his faith in Boeing and the 737 Max after two years of turmoil following the crashes that killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia and caused a reckoning at Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration due to how the plane was certified.

But Southwest, which has flown only 737 jets for more than three decades, has recommitted to the plane as it has expanded its footprint to 119 destinations. The new Max jets are about 15% more fuel-efficient than older models and have quieter engines, too.

Compared with the 737 Max 8, which carries about 175 passengers, the planes will be better suited for Southwest’s growing focus on smaller cities and second airports in major markets. Southwest has recently added service to cities such as Jackson, Miss., and Eugene, Ore., to capture more passengers during the pandemic downturn in flying.

“It’s a smaller plane, and it’s better suited to sort of a medium-range, maybe shorter-haul routes,” Kelly said of the 737 Max 7 series planes in an interview with the Morning News in May. “But they’re both (the Max 7 and Max 8) fantastic airplanes; they’re very versatile; they’ll do the mission for short, medium or long.”