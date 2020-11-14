Sony hopes the PlayStation 5 will become a long-term cash cow

Sony Corp.'s PlayStation 5 video game console went on sale Thursday, a key test of the Japanese company's ability to sustain its biggest growth engine during a coronavirus-era gaming boom.

The new PlayStation is Sony's most important gadget since the Walkman, and it goes head-to-head with Microsoft Corp.'s next-generation Xbox over the holidays. The PlayStation 5 is anchored by the new Spider-Man game. Both consoles have chalked up solid sales since initial orders started in September, straining supplies.

The $500 PlayStation 5 — a version without an optical drive goes for $100 less — marks a watershed moment for a company once synonymous with Walkman music players and Trinitron TVs. It's the first proper, new Sony console since 2013. Its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, sold 113 million units and transformed gaming into the most important part of Sony's business.

Bloomberg reviewed the product over two weeks and found the most impressive aspect of the gadget wasn't the eye-catching design or powerful innards but the controller, which added an entirely new dimension to play. It can, among other things, deliver a subtle range of vibrations that simulate different tactile sensations. (Microsoft's Xbox Series X, on the other hand, is lacking must-have games.)