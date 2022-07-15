Primary Color: Brown Black Tabby Weight: 2.6lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 9wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
The Nebraska Republican Party fired its chairman Saturday amid GOP turmoil that stemmed partly from the hard-fought primary for governor. The day also included one arrest and a raft of resignations.
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m., where they found a woman dead in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek.
A man in his 70s was found dead at a home on the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Street just after 8 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.
The sudden takeover of the Nebraska Republican Party by conservative activists could impact gubernatorial race and strength of the GOP.
Police say the girl was alone for about seven hours before a relative arrived at 2 p.m. to meet Caden Dober and found the child under blankets on the couch.
Some of the cars might sell well into the six figures, though others might go for under $5,000. "There's a little bit of something for everybody," the auction company's co-owner said.
Deputies arrived to find Gene Oltman dead with evidence of physical trauma to his body.
Does the Husker offensive coordinator like opening with a conference game? "If you win it," says Whipple, who also spoke individually about each NU quarterback.
Bereuter said it's important Trump never be elected again. "It is clear that he was not qualified to be president in terms of knowledge, temperament, judgment and the lack of a moral compass," he said.
