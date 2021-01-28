Some preliminary perspective on the transfer portal

Since its Oct. 15, 2018, inception, the NCAA transfer portal has become an ever-increasing part of the college athletics lexicon.

In football, there are more than 1,500 players currently in the portal and the current year is on pace to blow away the previous high water mark for the total number.

The transfer train shows no signs of slowing.

Below is a look at how players in the Big Ten have used the transfer portal and a deep dive on the scholarship players that have used it from Nebraska since Dec. 1, 2019. That date is somewhat arbitrary, but it was picked because it loosely represents the end of the 2019 college season and captures most players that decided to leave after the 2019 season, during the full offseason before the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign or immediately after the 2020 season.

Entries in the portal are not designated as walk-ons or scholarship, so below are the total number of players that have entered the portal for each Big Ten team since Dec. 1, 2019, and the number since Dec. 1, 2020. Numbers are current as of the early morning on Jan. 28.

In the past two months alone, 103 Big Ten players have put their names in the portal.