 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some preliminary perspective on the transfer portal
View Comments

Some preliminary perspective on the transfer portal

  • Updated

Since its Oct. 15, 2018, inception, the NCAA transfer portal has become an ever-increasing part of the college athletics lexicon.

In football, there are more than 1,500 players currently in the portal and the current year is on pace to blow away the previous high water mark for the total number.

The transfer train shows no signs of slowing.

Below is a look at how players in the Big Ten have used the transfer portal and a deep dive on the scholarship players that have used it from Nebraska since Dec. 1, 2019. That date is somewhat arbitrary, but it was picked because it loosely represents the end of the 2019 college season and captures most players that decided to leave after the 2019 season, during the full offseason before the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign or immediately after the 2020 season.

Entries in the portal are not designated as walk-ons or scholarship, so below are the total number of players that have entered the portal for each Big Ten team since Dec. 1, 2019, and the number since Dec. 1, 2020. Numbers are current as of the early morning on Jan. 28.

In the past two months alone, 103 Big Ten players have put their names in the portal.

Team Portal entries since Dec. 1, 2019 Since Dec. 1, 2020
Nebraska 37 9
Maryland 35 14
Penn State 30 11
Michigan 29 9
Rutgers 28 11
Illinois 21 9
Michigan State 20 12
Purdue 19 6
Minnesota 17 3
Iowa 16 2
Indiana 13 2
Wisconsin 12 4
Ohio State 12 3
Northwestern 11 8

Some perspective: 37 NU players total have entered the portal since Dec. 1, 2019. Of that number, 24 are scholarship players.

One way to adequately assess the matter is to look at each case individually.

So that's what we did among scholarship players that have left NU since Dec. 1, 2019.

A case-by-case look:

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News