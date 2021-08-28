Some new cars going now selling for more than their sticker price: 'It's a new paradigm'

Through the first six months of 2021, registrations are up 32.2 percent compared to January through June of 2021. The California New Car Dealers Association anticipates 1.8 million in new vehicle sales for the year, not far off from the 2 million mark the state racked up each year between 2015 and 2019.

If not for the inventory squeeze, dealers say the numbers would be even more robust.

"If dealers can get (cars and trucks), customers will buy them," said Brian Maas, the association's president. "It's a supply and demand question."

The used car market is experiencing a similar dynamic.

The inventory constraints have led to another phenomenon the auto analysts can't recall seeing — demand for 1- and 2-year-old vehicles reached the point where some sell for as much or more than their original purchase price.

"The rental agencies are so desperate that they too are looking for these (used) vehicles," Drury said. "For the first time ever, we're hearing about rental agencies buying used cars to put into their fleets."