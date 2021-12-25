Snowplow driver shortage could mean slower road clearing

Most state snowplow operator training programs run for two to three weeks, Nelson said. Students get classroom time and then typically are put in a plow with a seasoned driver to try to get familiar with the routes for which they’ll be responsible.

“Driving a snowplow is a bit more than just being a truck driver,” Nelson said. “They have to control putting salt and sand down. They have to control the plow. It’s very difficult to take someone with little to no experience and put them in a plow and turn them loose.”

And when conditions get treacherous, regular truck drivers can pull off the road, but not snowplow drivers.

“It’s a difficult job,” Nelson said. “It takes a special kind of person who wants to go out in a blizzard and plow.”

Nelson said he is aware of more than a dozen state departments of transportation that are dealing with operator shortages.

State and local transportation officials say they’ve been seeing a decline in applications for both permanent and seasonal jobs for several years. But during the pandemic, the situation has gotten bleaker.