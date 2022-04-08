Snowball is an active little gerbil looking forward to being your new family member! She likes to exercise in her... View on PetFinder
Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton says the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, which indicates new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's teachings are taking hold. As for the defense, well, it seems a concern.
Dylan Raiola, son of all-time Nebraska great Dominic Raiola, holds offers from most of the nation’s top programs. On Saturday, he will be in Lincoln.
Melissa Eusterwiemann said she set the wheelchair at the end of the driveway for the bus to pick up while she assisted her daughter Lily, a first grader at Randolph Elementary who has spina bifida.
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
A woman who returned the wheelchair Tuesday morning said her children had taken it.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
News of no seniors cast doubt on whether or not the Falcons would play a varsity football season. But, their coach remains confident they will.
"It just doesn't reflect me, but reflects my whole community and everybody that assisted me and helped me get to where I need to be."
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
