Small US businesses actually want federal paid family leave

Among the many reasons the U.S. does not yet have federal paid family leave is the idea that it’s too expensive and burdensome for small businesses to offer months of time off to new parents. But new research shows that when given the option, small businesses like the policy.

In a survey of small companies in New York and New Jersey, two states with paid family leave, 71% said they were very or somewhat supportive of paid family leave, according to a November working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. That’s up from 62% a year earlier, before the pandemic.

“Contrary to some commonly-cited rhetoric, small employers in states with (paid family leave) programs are actually quite supportive of PFL,” the paper said.

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act currently includes 4 weeks of paid family leave — a historic first for the U.S. that still falls many months short of what most other countries offer new parents. The U.S. is one of just seven countries around the world that doesn’t guarantee any paid maternity leave, leaving the vast majority of workers with nothing at all.